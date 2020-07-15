Eller plans to leave the Toronto bubble in early August for the birth of a child, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Eller and his wife are expecting the birth of their second child on or about Aug. 8, just three days before the Capitals are expected to begin first-round action. It remains to be seen if the 31-year-old will miss many games as a result, but needless to say, any prolonged absence would be deeply felt by a Capitals team accustomed to having the Danish forward's two-way abilities in their lineup. When Eller returns, he will have to isolate and test negative for COVID-19 for four consecutive days before being allowed to play.