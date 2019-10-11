Capitals' Lars Eller: Lights lamp for first time
Eller scored a goal on three shots in a 6-5 loss to the Predators on Thursday.
Eller opened the scoring in the first period with his first tally of the season, causing a turnover in the offensive zone to start the sequence that eventually led to his goal. He also had a positive night in the faceoff circle, going 9-for-17 (52.9 percent). Don't expect Eller to provide much more than 15 goals or 20 points in 2019-20; his single-season bests are 18 and 38, respectively, both of which came in 2017-18.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.