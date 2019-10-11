Eller scored a goal on three shots in a 6-5 loss to the Predators on Thursday.

Eller opened the scoring in the first period with his first tally of the season, causing a turnover in the offensive zone to start the sequence that eventually led to his goal. He also had a positive night in the faceoff circle, going 9-for-17 (52.9 percent). Don't expect Eller to provide much more than 15 goals or 20 points in 2019-20; his single-season bests are 18 and 38, respectively, both of which came in 2017-18.