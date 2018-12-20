Capitals' Lars Eller: Lights lamp Wednesday
Eller tallied a goal, three shots and two hits during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.
The goal ends a seven-game scoring drought for Eller, bringing him to five goals and 15 points in 33 games on the season. The 29-year-old Dane is a steady third-line center for the Caps, but doesn't generate enough offense to garner much fantasy value outside of deeper formats.
