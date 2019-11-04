Capitals' Lars Eller: Lights the lamp
Eller tallied a power-play goal and three shots during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
Eller has posted three goals and six points in his last seven games, bringing him to 11 points in 16 games to start the season. Though his current shooting percentage is primed for some regression (15.6%), the Danish center is on track to set new career-highs in 2018-19 and is a worthwhile consideration for those in deeper leagues and daily formats.
