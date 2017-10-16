Capitals' Lars Eller: Misses practice due to illness
Eller (illness) was absent from Monday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Danish pivot's availability for Tuesday's showdown with the Maple Leafs is unclear, but Tyler Graovac looks like he will take his spot on the third line between Tom Wilson and Brett Connolly if Eller is not well enough to play.
