Eller skated alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie on the second line during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Capitals are shuffling their line combinations following the return of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson and Eller saw deployment as a second-line winger during the road loss. It's unclear how long the 33-year-old will remain in that spot given that he has played as a center for the balance of his tenure with the Capitals, but if Eller sticks in the top-six long enough to jumpstart his offense it could boost his fantasy value so keep an eye on his usage in the coming days.