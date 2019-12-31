Capitals' Lars Eller: Moves to second line
Eller will center the second line between Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie for Tuesday's matinee against the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Head coach Todd Reirden is likely trying to spark the third line with the lineup shuffle. While the move may be temporary, the Danish center is at least temporarily in a better offensive position given the capabilities of Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie, so if you're looking for value in daily formats, the 30-year-old may be worth a gander.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.