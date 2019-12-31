Eller will center the second line between Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie for Tuesday's matinee against the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Head coach Todd Reirden is likely trying to spark the third line with the lineup shuffle. While the move may be temporary, the Danish center is at least temporarily in a better offensive position given the capabilities of Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie, so if you're looking for value in daily formats, the 30-year-old may be worth a gander.