Eller scored a goal on three shots during Monday's 3-2 victory over the host Oilers.

Eller, who converted his first goal in 10 games Monday, notched a rare 5-on-5 road marker for the Capitals. The 33-year-old center's second-period tally tied Monday's matchup at 1-1 and marked the Capitals' 21st even-strength goal in 15 road games this season. Eller, who added two hits in the win, has amassed three points during his past four outings, following a six-game pointless skid (Nov. 15-26).