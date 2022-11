Eller scored a goal during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the host Lightning.

Eller may be playing his way out of an early-season slump. From Oct. 27-Nov. 9, a period of eight games, the 33-year-old center was held off the scoresheet. Back on the ledger, Eller was credited with an assist during Friday's win over the Lightning and notched a goal during the rematch. He contributed three shots, two hits and two PIM during Sunday's defeat.