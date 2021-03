Eller (lower body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Sabres, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Eller suffered a lower-body injury during Saturday's win over the Flyers. He's considered day-to-day, so he could return for Tuesday's matchup against the Islanders. The Capitals will roll with seven defensemen to fill the void, meaning Trevor van Riemsdyk will enter the lineup.