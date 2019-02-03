Capitals' Lars Eller: Not playing Sunday
Eller (lower body) won't suit up for Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Eller was expected to be a game-time decision but the Capitals made the call well before warmups commence. He'll sit out his first game of the season, and it'll likely cause the Caps to shake up the lines with either Nic Dowd or Brett Connolly centering the third line.
