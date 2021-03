Eller (lower body) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Pell notes that Eller, who has missed the last four games with the injury, had participated in previous practice sessions so it is unclear if Wednesday's absence is an indicator of a setback in his recovery or if it is all part of the plan. The 31-year-old's availability for Thursday's game against the Devils remains murky, so check back for updates prior to puck drop.