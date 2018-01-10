Eller scored the game-winning goal Tuesday against the Canucks.

Eller has scored in back-to-back games and now has seven goals and 19 points in 42 games on the season. The third-line center is quite streaky, but he's been hot recently and is seeing power-play time, so he could be worth a look in a deeper format. Eller has some decent offensive talent, but be prepared for inconsistency and less than spectacular overall totals.