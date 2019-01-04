Capitals' Lars Eller: Notches helper Thursday
Eller tallied an assist and two shots during Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
Eller is on track to finish near the 40-point mark for a second consecutive season at this rate. The 29-year-old Dane is an invaluable two-way presence for the Capitals but has limited fantasy appeal outside of deeper formats.
