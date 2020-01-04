Eller scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Eller set up Richard Panik for the opening goal in the second period, and then scored one of his own at 2:29 of the third. The 30-year-old has been reliable lately with three goals and four helpers over his last nine contests. Eller is up to 23 points, 101 shots on goal and 26 PIM through 42 games, a career-best pace on offense. His previous best came in 2017-18 when he recorded 38 points in 81 games.