Eller notched an assist, five shots on goal and seven hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Eller set up a Justin Schultz tally at 2:13 of the second period. In five playoff games, Eller's been solid with a goal, two assists, 15 shots on net and 22 hits in a third-line role. The Danish center will rarely lead the charge on offense, but he's a capable depth scorer. The Capitals will likely need contributions throughout the lineup in Thursday's must-win Game 6.