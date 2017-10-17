Eller (illness) was on the ice for the morning skate and should be in the lineup Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Eller missed practice on Monday with the illness but appears set to go against the Maple Leafs. However, his two assists and minus-2 rating in six games doesn't jump off the charts so fantasy owners should have modest expectations for the third-line pivot.