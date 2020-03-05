Eller scored a goal on two shots and won seven of 11 faceoffs (63.6 percent) in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Eller slipped behind the Flyers' defense in the latter stages of the first period and beat goaltender Brian Elliott on a breakaway, breaking a scoreless deadlock. It was the 16th goal of the season and first in six games for Eller, who also matched his career best with 38 points. The 30-year-old has never been a high-end fantasy producer, but he's been a remarkably consistent real-life contributor, scoring between 12-18 goals in eight of the last nine seasons.