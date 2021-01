Eller scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Eller joined an odd-man rush in the first period and buried a shot from the right faceoff dot, giving Washington a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. It was Eller's first goal of the season. The 31-year-old has reliably produced in the range of 15 goals and 30 points for each of the last three seasons and is only a fantasy option in deeper leagues.