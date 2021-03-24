Eller (lower body) will not play Thursday against the Devils, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Eller had been making progress in his recovery, but was held out of Wednesday's practice and will need at least another day before returning. Michael Sgarbossa occupied the third-line center spot on Wednesday, but T.J. Oshie has been deployed frequently in recent outings while the 31-year-old Dane has been out of the lineup so check back for further updates before puck drop for more clarity on the lineup implications.