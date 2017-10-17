Eller (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Eller was deemed a game-time decision for Tuesday's match after participating in morning skate, but the 28-year-old pivot evidently isn't feeling well enough to gut it out against Toronto. Tyler Graovac will replace Eller in the lineup against the Maple Leafs, centering Brett Connolly and Tom Wilson on the Capitals' third line.