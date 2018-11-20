Eller potted the game-winning goal in overtime Monday, with the Capitals eking out a 5-4 road win over the Canadiens. He also recorded two takeaways and hits apiece, three blocked shots and four penalty minutes.

The goal must have been extra sweet for Eller since it came against his old team. He's up to four goals and seven assists through 20 games while averaging a career-high 16:45 of ice time in his 10th NHL season.