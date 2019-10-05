Capitals' Lars Eller: Picks another apple
Eller registered an assist and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.
Eller is in a groove to start the season, having collected three helpers in two contests. He's enjoying second-line deployment right now, but he'll return to his regular third-line role when Evgeny Kuznetsov returns from suspension Tuesday versus the Stars.
