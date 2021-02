Eller scored a goal and had a game-high seven shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh. He also won nine of 14 (64.3 percent) faceoffs.

Eller had a terrific night and was finally rewarded for it early in the third period when he buried a centering feed from Richard Panik to extend Washington's lead to 3-0. It was Eller's first goal since Jan. 19 and snapped his personal five-game drought. He has five points in 10 contests and is just two shy of 300 for his NHL career.