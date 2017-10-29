Eller recorded a goal, an assist, and six shots in Saturday's 5-2 comeback win over the Oilers.

This was possibly Eller's best game as a Capital as he was effective at both ends of the ice despite taking three minor penalties. The Danish forward could use more nights like this heading into unrestricted free agency, and may get more opportunities offensively now that Washington is without Brett Connolly (upper body) and Andre Burakovsky (thumb) for the foreseeable future. Only a lack of power-play time limits his upside as he's on track for a career year, so those in deeper formats should consider adding him.