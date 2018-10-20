Capitals' Lars Eller: Posts three assists
Eller recorded three assists in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers on Friday.
The third-line center had gone five straight games without a point, so it was great to see him explode for three even-strength assists. Eller set a career high with 18 goals and 38 points last season, and after Friday, he's on pace for nearly 47 points in 2018-19. It's a small sample size, so that pace might not continue, but he's still a quality defenseman to own.
