Capitals' Lars Eller: Pots empty-net shortie in win
Eller scored a short-handed goal into an empty net to polish off Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
The 29-year-old has been productive lately, scoring two goals and seven points in the last eight games. Eller's offensive opportunities remain somewhat limited without a top-six role -- he had only two points in his previous eight contests -- but at least for now, he's finding a way to contribute.
