Capitals' Lars Eller: Pots goal, gets decked
Eller produced an even-strength goal along with five PIM in Wednesday's 7-0 home win over the Bruins.
After Eller's late third-period goal, he may have gone a bit too far by celebrating in front of the Bruins bench with the score at 7-zip. Brad Marchand, one of the league's most menacing forwards -- albeit a supremely talented one at that -- came to blows with Eller after the gesture; the interaction could possibly warrant supplemental discipline for Marchand based on how it all unfolded. As for Eller, who was left bloodied in the exchange, he'll turn his attention to Thursday's road match with the Penguins.
