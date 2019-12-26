Eller registered a goal, three shots and a minus-2 rating during Monday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

The marker gives Eller two goals and six points in 10 games during the month of December. The 30-year-old Dane seems to be starting to click on the third line with Carl Hagelin and Richard Panik and is on pace to eclipse the 40-point barrier for the first time in his career which gives him some modest fantasy appeal in deeper formats.