Capitals' Lars Eller: Pots goal Thursday
Eller tallied a goal, three shots and three hits during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.
Eller snapped a six-game scoring drought with the marker, bringing him to 13 goals and 36 points in 80 games. The Danish center has consecutive 30-point seasons with the Capitals in addition to providing valuable minutes on the penalty kill.
