Capitals' Lars Eller: Practices Monday
Eller (upper body) took part in Monday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Eller has been held out of preseason action since sustaining the injury earlier in training camp, but he's trending towards suiting up for opening night on Oct. 2. The 30-year-old is in line to serve as the second-line center with Evgeny Kuznetsov (suspension) set to sit for the first three games, which would give his fantasy value a significant short-term boost for those in daily formats or deeper leagues.
