Capitals' Lars Eller: Productive in OT loss
Eller scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.
While the Bolts got big nights from their superstars, the Caps' offense was carried by secondary players like Eller, which may well have been the difference. The veteran center is having a strong run to closer out the season, however, scoring five goals and 11 points over the last 14 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...