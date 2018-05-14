Capitals' Lars Eller: Racks up three points in Game 2 win
Eller scored a goal and two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 3.
One of the helpers came on the power play as Eller continued his impressive playoff run. After beginning the postseason with two points (both goals) in his first seven games, the 29-year-old now has three goals and nine points in his last seven games.
More News
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies on power play in Game 1 win•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Bags three apples Sunday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Scores OT winner in Game 3•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies two helpers Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Finds empty net in win•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Bags goal, sets career high in points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...