Eller scored a goal and two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

One of the helpers came on the power play as Eller continued his impressive playoff run. After beginning the postseason with two points (both goals) in his first seven games, the 29-year-old now has three goals and nine points in his last seven games.

