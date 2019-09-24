Eller (upper body) is expected to make his preseason debut Wednesday against Chicago, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Eller has been sidelined by an upper-body injury for most of Washington's training camp, but now that he's been cleared, he should have plenty of time to shake off the rust ahead of the Capitals' Oct. 2 regular-season opener against St. Louis. The 30-year-old Dane, who picked up 13 goals and 36 points in 81 games last campaign, will skate in a middle-six role while seeing time on Washington's second power-play unit this season.