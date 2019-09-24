Capitals' Lars Eller: Ready for preseason debut
Eller (upper body) is expected to make his preseason debut Wednesday against Chicago, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Eller has been sidelined by an upper-body injury for most of Washington's training camp, but now that he's been cleared, he should have plenty of time to shake off the rust ahead of the Capitals' Oct. 2 regular-season opener against St. Louis. The 30-year-old Dane, who picked up 13 goals and 36 points in 81 games last campaign, will skate in a middle-six role while seeing time on Washington's second power-play unit this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.