Eller (upper body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Flyers.

Eller has missed the past four games due to the upper-body injury, but after resuming contact in Saturday's practice, he'll return to the lineup officially. The 31-year-old has gotten off to a slow start this season, recording just two points and eight shots across seven games. Eller is expected to handle a middle-six role at center during Sunday's contest.