Eller picked up an assist on Nate Walker's shorthanded goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

The shorthanded effort will certainly please the coaching staff, which is looking for more significant offensive production from Eller after trading two second-round picks to Montreal to get him in the summer of 2016. The 27-year-old Dane will be relied upon to generate more offense from the third line, as the Capitals lost some valuable contributors in the offseason, so he's worth a look in deeper formats -- especially if he can pick up some time on the power play.