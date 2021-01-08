Eller did not skate with either of Washington's power-play units during Thursday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Eller had been a mainstay on Washington's second power-play unit in recent seasons, averaging 1:44 of ice time with the man advantage during the 2019-20 season. The Danish center has produced at a 30-plus point pace each of the last three seasons, but his production could falter without regular power-play opportunities, so those in deeper leagues considering drafting him should keep the reduced role in mind on draft day.