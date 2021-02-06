Eller (upper body) resumed taking contact in Saturday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ditching the non-contact jersey is the first positive sign for Eller's recovery in almost a week, as he has been skating on his own after formal practice sessions most days since exiting late in Jan. 26's win over the Islanders. It's not clear if the Danish center will be back in game shape in time for Sunday's matinee against the Flyers, but it appears he will be returning to the lineup in the near future.