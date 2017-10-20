Capitals' Lars Eller: Returning to action Friday
Eller (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Wings.
Eller missed Tuesday's game against Toronto due to an illness, but the 28-year-old Dane will return to his role centering the Capitals' third line against Detroit. Eller's known more for his abilities as a penalty-killing specialist than his offensive aptitude, so his return will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners.
