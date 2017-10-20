Eller (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Wings.

Eller missed Tuesday's game against Toronto due to an illness, but the 28-year-old Dane will return to his role centering the Capitals' third line against Detroit. Eller's known more for his abilities as a penalty-killing specialist than his offensive aptitude, so his return will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners.

