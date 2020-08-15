Eller (personal) went minus-4 and won only 6-of-19 faceoffs in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 2.

Eller had to play on the second line Friday due to Nicklas Backstrom (concussion) being unavailable. The return didn't go well for Eller, who missed three games after leaving the bubble for the birth of his child. He was on the ice for all four of the Islanders' even-strength tallies. The Danish center will be in a top-six role for as long as Backstrom is out -- the Capitals will hope he can adjust to the added responsibility.