Eller will miss the rest of the IIHF World Championship due to a leg injury, J. J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The leg injury that will hold Eller out of the rest of the tournament is evidently the same one he played through during Washington's brief playoff run. The 30-year-old pivot believed he would be able to continue to play through the injury during the World Championship, but he was reportedly in notable discomfort following Denmark's third game, which prompted the Capitals to request that he return to the States. Eller should be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp, so this injury shouldn't have any impact on his availability for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.