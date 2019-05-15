Capitals' Lars Eller: Ruled out of Worlds
Eller will miss the rest of the IIHF World Championship due to a leg injury, J. J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The leg injury that will hold Eller out of the rest of the tournament is evidently the same one he played through during Washington's brief playoff run. The 30-year-old pivot believed he would be able to continue to play through the injury during the World Championship, but he was reportedly in notable discomfort following Denmark's third game, which prompted the Capitals to request that he return to the States. Eller should be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp, so this injury shouldn't have any impact on his availability for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...