Eller (personal) will not be available against the Islanders for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Eller left the bubble for the birth of his child and is still working his way through quarantine protocols in order to resume skating with the team. Coach Todd Reirden didn't provide any specifics on when the center might be able to get onto the ice. Until then, Travis Boyd figures to remain in a third-line role with Ilya Kovalchuk and Carl Hagelin.