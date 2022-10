Eller notched a second-period goal Monday, leading the Capitals to a 6-4 victory over the Canucks.

Eller has proved to be a secondary scorer his entire career. A grinder who tends to chip in timely goals, the 33-year-old center did it again Monday, scoring eight seconds into the second period. Eller's first goal of the season gave the Capitals a 2-1 advantage. Eller also added three shots on goal and four hits.