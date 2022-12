Eller scored a goal, went plus-2 and added four PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Eller marked his 900th career game by scoring the Capitals' fourth tally in a productive second period. The 33-year-old center doesn't pop off with his scoring, but he's quietly picked up three goals and two assists in his last seven games. He's up to six tallies, six helpers, 43 shots on net, 39 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 30 outings this season.