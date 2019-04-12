Capitals' Lars Eller: Scores on empty net in win
Eller scored one goal on three shots over 19:36 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 win over Carolina.
Eller's empty-net goal came 19:23 into the final period, with the Caps leading by one score. The point marks the center's second in three games and gives him 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) over 81 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...