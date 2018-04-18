Eller scored the game-winner nine minutes into the second overtime period Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets in Game 3.

The road team has won all three games in the series so far in OT, although Eller's tally wasn't quite as impressive as the previous goals by the Jackets as the 28-year-old wasn't even immediately aware the puck had bounced in off him after Sergei Bobrivsky failed to squeeze Brett Connelly's shot. It was Eller's first point of the series, but he has been active, putting 13 shots on net through three games.