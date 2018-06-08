Capitals' Lars Eller: Scores Stanley Cup-winning goal
Eller clinched the first Stanley Cup in Capitals franchise history by scoring the winning goal in Thursday's 4-3, Game 5 win over the Golden Knights.
Eller brought his A-game in this title-clinching contest. He broke a 3-3 tie with 7:37 remaining in the third period and also tied Alex Ovechkin for the team lead with five shots on goal. The hardworking Danish center was a key piece for Washington throughout this magical run, finishing with seven goals and 18 points in 24 games this postseason.
More News
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Steps up with three points•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Racks up three points in Game 2 win•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies on power play in Game 1 win•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Bags three apples Sunday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Scores OT winner in Game 3•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Tallies two helpers Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...