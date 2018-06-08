Eller clinched the first Stanley Cup in Capitals franchise history by scoring the winning goal in Thursday's 4-3, Game 5 win over the Golden Knights.

Eller brought his A-game in this title-clinching contest. He broke a 3-3 tie with 7:37 remaining in the third period and also tied Alex Ovechkin for the team lead with five shots on goal. The hardworking Danish center was a key piece for Washington throughout this magical run, finishing with seven goals and 18 points in 24 games this postseason.