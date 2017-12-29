Capitals' Lars Eller: Season high ice time Thursday
Eller contributed a goal, an assist and five shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Boston.
Eller skated a season-high 18:36 in this one, earning that ice time with a stellar performance. Unfortunately for the Danish center, outings like this have been few and far between. Over his past 12 appearances, Eller has two multi-point showings and 10 games in which he's failed to mark the scoresheet.
More News
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Collects two assists in victory•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Back in U.S.•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Encounters visa issues•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Breaks scoring drought in defeat•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Keeps hot streak going with assist Saturday•
-
Capitals' Lars Eller: Gaining offensive steam with three-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...