Eller contributed a goal, an assist and five shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Boston.

Eller skated a season-high 18:36 in this one, earning that ice time with a stellar performance. Unfortunately for the Danish center, outings like this have been few and far between. Over his past 12 appearances, Eller has two multi-point showings and 10 games in which he's failed to mark the scoresheet.