Capitals' Lars Eller: Set for Friday's exhibition
Eller (lower body) will play in Friday's preseason contest against the Hurricanes, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
We'd expect Eller to be drafted higher than usual in fantasy on the heels of a terrific playoff run comprised of seven goals, 11 assists and a plus-six rating to complement four power-play points. This likely was no fluke considering he also banked a career-high 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) during the regular season.
