Capitals' Lars Eller: Shorty and helper Friday
Eller scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canucks.
Eller played a key role in the Capitals' four-goal comeback, setting up Evgeny Kuznetsov at the buzzer in the second period and then bringing the Capitals to within two early in the third period. He went plus-2 and had two shots on goal in the contest. Eller has amassed four goals, 10 points and 12 PIM in 13 games this season.
